All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rescue dog falls asleep on rubble in Uman after hours of searching for people

Friday, 28 April 2023, 19:50

A rescue dog fell asleep on the rubble after multiple hours of searching for people in the ruins of an apartment building in Uman, which was hit by a Russian missile on the morning of 28 April.

The photo of the animal was posted by photographer Yan Dobronosov, and volunteer Kateryna Peshko, who is friends with the dog's owner, told more about it.

In the photo, a dog named Ninja is lying on the road, which is covered with stones and tree branches, next to his owner’s boot.

Quote: "After working for several hours in Uman, where the Russians hit an apartment building with a missile, where the number of victims had increased to 20… In the conditions of training, of course, it is difficult to imagine how a dog could fall asleep on the rubble," Kateryna wrote.

Rescue dog Ninja sleeps after a hard day's work

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, the woman explained that she has her own search dog and is a volunteer in the SARCan Canine Search and Rescue Team.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Ninja is the dog of her trainer, Olha Bibikova, who works at the Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv. Today they work together in Uman.

Kateryna added that Ninja is one of the Ukrainian dogs that worked on the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.

"Training and work in real conditions are different... People are under the rubble, their relatives are crying around you. Work sessions will be longer and far from always successful," the woman added.

Background: Russian forces launched a missile on a nine-storey apartment building in the city of Uman on the night of 27-28 April. So far, 23 people, including 3 children, are known to have been killed in the attack. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: