All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ISW explains why Putin allowed deportation of Ukrainians without Russian passports from occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 05:02
ISW explains why Putin allowed deportation of Ukrainians without Russian passports from occupied territories
VLADIMIR PUTIN, PHOTO BY TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree allowing the deportation of people without Russian citizenship from the occupied territories after 1 July 2024 is aimed at encouraging local residents to obtain Russian passports and creates conditions for the deportation of Ukrainians from their territories.

Source: Institute for the Study of War

Details: On 27 April, Vladimir Putin signed a decree that codifies the conditions for further mass deportation of residents of the occupied oblasts of Ukraine to Russia, as the Institute's report states.   

Advertisement:

It is noted that the Russian president signed a decree entitled "On the Peculiarities of the Legal Status of Certain Categories of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Russian Federation" that defines those who are living in Russian-occupied territories who have declared their desire to retain their current citizenship and who refuse to obtain Russian passports as "foreign citizens and stateless persons currently residing in the Russian Federation".

The decree stipulates that such persons may continue to reside in the occupied territories until 1 July 2024, suggesting that they may be deported after that date.

"This decree codifies coercive methods to encourage residents of occupied areas to receive Russian passports and also sets conditions for the deportation of Ukrainians who do not agree to become Russian citizens," ISW analysts state.

The institute emphasised that the Russian authorities are also continuing other attempts to deport Ukrainians, including children.

ISW continues to believe that all efforts to deport Ukrainians to Russia may violate the Geneva Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and may constitute a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: