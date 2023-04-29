Russians intensify filtration measures in Kherson Oblast – General Staff
Saturday, 29 April 2023, 06:42
The Russian occupiers have intensified filtration measures in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, and the Russians are conducting searches in the homes of local residents.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "The enemy has intensified filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.
Large-scale searches of residential premises and phone checks are being conducted in Malooleksandrivka, Novomykolaivka, Skadovsk and Lazurne."
Details: As the General Staff states, the Russians are closely checking citizens who have SIM cards of Ukrainian operators.
