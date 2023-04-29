Russians intensify filtration measures in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

RUSSIAN SOLDIER IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORY. PHOTO BY ARMYINFORM

The Russian occupiers have intensified filtration measures in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, and the Russians are conducting searches in the homes of local residents.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy has intensified filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

Large-scale searches of residential premises and phone checks are being conducted in Malooleksandrivka, Novomykolaivka, Skadovsk and Lazurne."

Details: As the General Staff states, the Russians are closely checking citizens who have SIM cards of Ukrainian operators.

