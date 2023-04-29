All Sections
I believe counteroffensive will be successful – Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 April 2023, 13:49
I believe counteroffensive will be successful – Zelenskyy
Photo by the President's Office of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has been preparing for a counteroffensive. However, it requires weapons to preserve more lives.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian journalists

Quote: "There will be a counteroffensive, and I believe it will be a success, and we will finally liberate our territories.

I'm not ready to say when it will happen or how. Many things depend on us, but there are many details in the supply of certain weapons...

We strive to preserve as many lives as possible, so weapons are crucial."

Details: The president also believes that Ukraine will get its Crimea back.

Zelenskyy said that "there were moments" when Ukraine’s partners were letting the country down regarding supplying equipment.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief also stressed the impact of the weather on the start of the counteroffensive.

