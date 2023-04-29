Ukraine's Defence Intelligence advises Crimea residents to stay away from military facilities

Following a fire at a Sevastopol oil depot, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence is advising residents of occupied Crimea to stay away from military facilities.

Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said the explosion at the Russian oil depot in occupied Sevastopol destroyed more than 10 tanks of oil products with a capacity of 40,000 tonnes.

Advertisement:

Yusov said the oil products were intended for the aggressor state’s Black Sea Fleet.

Quote from Yusov: "The ‘cotton’ in Sevastopol is God's punishment, especially for the civilians killed in Uman, including five children. This punishment will be long-lasting. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme - ed.]

It is advisable for all residents of temporarily occupied Crimea to stay away from military facilities or facilities providing for the aggressor's army in the near future."

Background: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported on the night of 29 April that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said was due to a drone strike.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!