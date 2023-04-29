Ukrainian special forces train at Bundeswehr bases in Germany – Bild

Ukrainian special forces are being trained in several locations of the Bundeswehr in Germany for the upcoming counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Details: In addition to medical training and training in the use of heavy equipment such as the Leopard 2 battle tank and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, the Bundeswehr is also currently training Ukrainian special forces.

They are taught to conduct local and urban battles; this is especially important for the planned retaking of the occupied cities.

Operating in densely built-up areas requires special skills; battles often occur at very short distances and at several levels, and the danger of mine traps is especially high.

One Ukrainian soldier told the publication how intense the fighting between houses is even in a small city like Bakhmut: "We had a position in a semi-detached house, the Russians were in the next room; we could even hear them."

In order to increase the chances of Ukrainians winning, the attack on entrenched opponents is also practised.

The Bundeswehr also trains Ukrainians to survive behind the Russians' rear: the so-called SERE training, which means in English: survival training, evasion, resistance and escape.

In general, a four-digit number of Ukrainian soldiers is being trained in Germany, in particular a three-digit number of crews of Leopard 1 tanks over the past week.

As per Bild, the German Ministry of Defence and the federal government are cautiously optimistic. At best, "small successes" and "limited breakthroughs" through the lines of the Russian occupation forces are expected. The main reason for this is that a huge mass of Russian soldiers are no longer capable of major offensives but have a numerical advantage in defence.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian tank crews have started training on the older model of the Leopard tank, Leopard 1, and 80 of these tanks will be gradually sent to Ukraine in the summer of 2023.

