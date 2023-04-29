All Sections
Russians shell Chernihiv Oblast at 04:00: one civilian killed, teenager injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 17:10
THE RESULT OF RUSSIAN SHELLING IN CHERNIHIV OBLAST, PHOTO BY THE LOCAL POLICE

The result of Russian shelling in Chernihiv Oblast, photo by the local police 

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Semeniv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Chernihiv Oblast, a 63-year-old local resident was killed, and a 14-year-old teenager was injured.

Source: police in Chernihiv Oblast

Injured teenager, photo by the local police

Quote: "Today, the occupying forces once again shelled the border area of Chernihiv. As a result of an enemy attack on the Semeniv hromada, a 63-year-old local resident died. Police evacuated the wounded 14-year-old and handed him over to medical professionals."

Details: A report of an intense shelling of one of the border villages was received around 04:00 on Saturday.

"The police discovered that the Russians struck residential buildings while people were still sleeping. One citizen died in his own bed. In a nearby house, a teenager had his hand injured. While under fire, the police evacuated the boy and handed him to the doctors, who also arrived at the scene," the message said.

As of 12:00, the Russians continued to shell border villages from tubed artillery, destroying and damaging houses, farm buildings and cars of local residents. One of the explosions killed a horse on the territory of a private farm. A number of settlements in the district were left without electricity. 

