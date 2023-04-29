All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Hungary's behaviour is unreasonable. How can a NATO country support Russia and oppose the Alliance?

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 17:28
Zelenskyy: Hungary's behaviour is unreasonable. How can a NATO country support Russia and oppose the Alliance?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Hungary's behaviour and its relationship with Russia are inconsistent with its status as a NATO member.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview to Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "How to resolve the dispute with Budapest? The only thing in question is what Budapest wants. It seems to me that there is political confusion among the political elites in Hungary. A very strange situation: can a NATO country be for Russia and against NATO?"

According to Zelenskyy, no NATO allies can support a country that calls NATO an enemy.

"I think this is unreasonable behaviour. I am expressing my subjective opinion. Ally is not just a word, it’s also beliefs and actions. This is a union of states with the same view on security, on values. They have different attitudes to certain points, but there is a treaty of allies that protect each other and their corresponding values," the president said.

"And if all the allies are saying ‘Russia is calling us an enemy, we have to put Russia in its place,’ then one state cannot say: ‘No, Russia is our ally.’ It can't be that way. That means you are no longer an ally of the Alliance. So if you are de jure an ally, but de facto you’re working against [the Alliance], then you should not be advising whether Ukraine should or shouldn’t join NATO. And you shouldn’t be putting up obstacles," he added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán earlier expressed indignation when the NATO Secretary General said during a visit to Kyiv that Ukraine should become a member of the Alliance in the future.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Orbán said in a recent interview that Ukraine was a "financially non-existent country" and that without the support of its partners, the war would end immediately.

His words almost immediately drew praise in Moscow, but Kyiv responded by reminding Hungary of its own dependence on EU funding.

In addition, Fidesz, Hungary's ruling party, did not support the draft resolution calling for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: