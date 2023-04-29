All Sections
Zelenskyy: Hungary's behaviour is unreasonable. How can a NATO country support Russia and oppose the Alliance?

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 17:28
Zelenskyy: Hungary's behaviour is unreasonable. How can a NATO country support Russia and oppose the Alliance?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Hungary's behaviour and its relationship with Russia are inconsistent with its status as a NATO member.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview to Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "How to resolve the dispute with Budapest? The only thing in question is what Budapest wants. It seems to me that there is political confusion among the political elites in Hungary. A very strange situation: can a NATO country be for Russia and against NATO?"

According to Zelenskyy, no NATO allies can support a country that calls NATO an enemy.

"I think this is unreasonable behaviour. I am expressing my subjective opinion. Ally is not just a word, it’s also beliefs and actions. This is a union of states with the same view on security, on values. They have different attitudes to certain points, but there is a treaty of allies that protect each other and their corresponding values," the president said.

"And if all the allies are saying ‘Russia is calling us an enemy, we have to put Russia in its place,’ then one state cannot say: ‘No, Russia is our ally.’ It can't be that way. That means you are no longer an ally of the Alliance. So if you are de jure an ally, but de facto you’re working against [the Alliance], then you should not be advising whether Ukraine should or shouldn’t join NATO. And you shouldn’t be putting up obstacles," he added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán earlier expressed indignation when the NATO Secretary General said during a visit to Kyiv that Ukraine should become a member of the Alliance in the future.

Orbán said in a recent interview that Ukraine was a "financially non-existent country" and that without the support of its partners, the war would end immediately.

His words almost immediately drew praise in Moscow, but Kyiv responded by reminding Hungary of its own dependence on EU funding.

In addition, Fidesz, Hungary's ruling party, did not support the draft resolution calling for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a warrant from the International Criminal Court.

