Fire at oil depot in Sevastopol extinguished, occupiers say two drones involved

A fire at an oil depot in occupied Sevastopol that started on Saturday night has been extinguished.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", on Telegram

Details: At 15:10, Razvozhayev wrote that the fire was completely extinguished, and the firefighters remained on site.

Before that, he published updated information that the oil depot was attacked by two drones, one of which was shot down.

"After experts had worked on the spot, it became clear that only one drone was able to reach the oil tank. The second UAV was hit by soldiers from the fleet's surveillance posts using small arms. Its wreckage was found on the shore near the terminal," the "governor" reported.

Earlier, he said that, according to preliminary data, the fire at the oil depot was caused by two unmanned aerial vehicles that hit the tanks.

Previously: On the night of 29 April, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that a fuel tank was on fire in the Kozacha Bay, which he said was caused by a drone strike. No one was injured in the fire.

