All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire at oil depot in Sevastopol extinguished, occupiers say two drones involved

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 17:50
Fire at oil depot in Sevastopol extinguished, occupiers say two drones involved

A fire at an oil depot in occupied Sevastopol that started on Saturday night has been extinguished.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", on Telegram

Details: At 15:10, Razvozhayev wrote that the fire was completely extinguished, and the firefighters remained on site.

Before that, he published updated information that the oil depot was attacked by two drones, one of which was shot down.

"After experts had worked on the spot, it became clear that only one drone was able to reach the oil tank. The second UAV was hit by soldiers from the fleet's surveillance posts using small arms. Its wreckage was found on the shore near the terminal," the "governor" reported.

Earlier, he said that, according to preliminary data, the fire at the oil depot was caused by two unmanned aerial vehicles that hit the tanks.

Previously: On the night of 29 April, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that a fuel tank was on fire in the Kozacha Bay, which he said was caused by a drone strike. No one was injured in the fire.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: