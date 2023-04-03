All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack 4 locations in Sumy Oblast on 2 April

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 00:21
Russians attack 4 locations in Sumy Oblast on 2 April

Russian invaders attacked four locations in Sumy Oblast on 2 April.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook 

Details: Russian attackers deployed mortars to strike the Yunakivka hromada 20 times. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating, in this case,  a settlement of Yunakivka and its adjacent territories – ed.]  The premises of an agricultural business and a power line were damaged by the shelling.

Advertisement:

The Russians attacked the Khotin hromada delivering 12 mortar strikes and damaging 6 private homes. 

The Bilopillia hromada sustained 2 mortar attacks, with 17 strikes recorded. 

Russian forces deployed an anti-tank missile system and mortars to perform two attacks on Krasnopillia hromada. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: