Russians attack 4 locations in Sumy Oblast on 2 April

Russian invaders attacked four locations in Sumy Oblast on 2 April.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian attackers deployed mortars to strike the Yunakivka hromada 20 times. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating, in this case, a settlement of Yunakivka and its adjacent territories – ed.] The premises of an agricultural business and a power line were damaged by the shelling.

The Russians attacked the Khotin hromada delivering 12 mortar strikes and damaging 6 private homes.

The Bilopillia hromada sustained 2 mortar attacks, with 17 strikes recorded.

Russian forces deployed an anti-tank missile system and mortars to perform two attacks on Krasnopillia hromada.

