More than 5 million Ukrainians granted temporary protection in Europe – UN

5,008,482 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in European countries.

Source: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’s report

Details: According to UN data, between 31 January to 28 March, the number of Ukrainian citizens who acquired official protection status in European countries increased by 185,000. The UN received information about Ukrainian refugees from national governments.

Advertisement:

Most Ukrainians with the status of temporary protection live in Poland — 1.577 million. Germany ranks second in terms of the number of Ukrainian refugees, with 922,000 of people. 502,000 Ukrainians have found refuge in the Czech Republic.

More than 191,000 Ukrainian refugees live in Great Britain.

Over 173,000 Ukrainians have been granted asylum in Italy and over 171,000 in Spain.

Over 123,000 Ukrainians have stayed in Romania. 112,000 citizens of Ukraine have received temporary protection in Slovenia.

Reportedly, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 8 million Ukrainian refugees have been registered on the territory of Europe. Later, some of them returned home or left for other countries around the world.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!