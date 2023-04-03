Council of Europe Secretary General and German Vice Chancellor visit liberated Chernihiv Oblast

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who are on a visit to Ukraine, visited the liberated village of Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast on 3 March.

Source: Office of Ukraine’s President, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pejčinović-Burić and Habeck visited Chernihiv Oblast with Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his working trip.

The President's Office noted that they "saw the consequences of the occupation of the village of Yahidne by Russian troops and the war crimes committed by them".

According to official data, the Russian military had held nearly 370 out of 400 villagers in the basement of the local school for 27 days, 11 of them died.

All of the 173 households of Yahidne were affected, 11 of which were destroyed. The cultural centre and paramedic station were entirely ruined, and the school building was damaged.

The Ukrainian President and the European guests talked with the village residents who were kept in the school basement.

Zelenskyy said that the prisoners wrote down the names and dates of deaths of fellow villagers on the walls in the dark so as not to forget, and the children wrote the lines of the Ukrainian national anthem.

In addition, Robert Habeck, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Ukrainian wounded defenders, who are being treated in a military hospital in Chernihiv Oblast.

Background: As reported earlier on 3 August, Robert Habeck, German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister, arrived in Ukraine for political talks on Ukraine's recovery and cooperation in the energy sector.

Marija Pejčinović-Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, also arrived in Kyiv and held talks with Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!