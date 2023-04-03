All Sections
Russians set up double line of trenches in Crimea: satellite images

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 3 April 2023, 19:19
The Russian military has set up a double line of trenches north of occupied Crimea.

Source: Skhemy (Schemes) with reference to satellite images and to Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine

Details: Satellite images show the appearance of new fortifications on both sides of the E-105 highway and near Lake Syvash, the Armiansk checkpoint and Perekopsk Val.

The village of Filativka, occupied Crimea, photo on 13 March

Skhemy (Schemes) reported that in November of last year, the trench line was already visible, it was branched out by March. The lines are connected with more trenches, and there is military equipment positioned between them.

Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, stressed that Russia is strengthening the north of Crimea the most.

Quote: "The infrastructure is maintained in combat readiness: a powerful land and aerial component located on the territory of Crimea, combat aircraft – [there are] about ninety of them, that is sixty, or about sixty combat helicopters situated in Crimea.

A group was created, a defensive group, which currently carries out fortification measures, equipping the defence line."

 

Background: 

  • On 24 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country is preparing for the de-occupation of Crimea.
  • The Russian-appointed "head" of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, claims that Ukraine cannot de-occupy the peninsula due to the fortification and formation of defence.

