Zelenskyy meets with UNESCO Director General, receives World Heritage List certificate for Odesa

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 April 2023, 20:29
In Chernihiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

Source: President’s website

Quote: "Thank you for the real results of your work and support for Ukraine. We are fighting on the battlefield for the values of democracy, our freedom and independence, for the future of our children, as well as for our historical values and cultural heritage. It is very important to protect them."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the establishment of the UNESCO liaison office in Kyiv was a testament to the solidarity between Ukraine and this international organisation.

 

Zelenskyy informed Azoulay of the Ukrainian cultural sites that were destroyed and damaged by Russia, emphasising that their total number is about 1,190, as well as the theft and illegal export of Ukrainian cultural property from the temporarily occupied territories.

During the meeting, Azoulay handed the Ukrainian president a certificate of the inclusion of the historic city centre of Odesa on the UNESCO World Heritage List in Danger.

 

Zelenskyy expressed his belief in the importance of including other Ukrainian cultural heritage sites, including the historic city centre of Chernihiv, on the UNESCO list.

Background: In January, the historic city centre of Odesa was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

