All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia uses newly developed missiles with foreign components – Ukraine's Air Force

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 00:05
Russia uses newly developed missiles with foreign components – Ukraine's Air Force
Yurii Ihnat. Photo: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have used recently manufactured missiles that contain high-tech foreign components during its recent attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We know that the Russians have few missiles left, although they continue to produce them. The remnants that were found during the previous attacks indicate that these are fresh missiles, they were made in the autumn, and there are winter options for spare parts. The enemy continues to produce them. But the pace of production will not be high, this is a technological weapon, and it is not made quickly."

Advertisement:

Details: Asked whether these missiles have Russian or foreign components, Ihnat said: "The marking there is definitely Russian, the paint is Russian, the metal, and everything else is definitely not Russian."

Quote: "A cruise missile is actually an unmanned aircraft that costs millions of dollars. Tens of thousands of parts there are high-tech. Russia certainly cannot make them, that's a fact. Unfortunately, it can get them, I guess. Maybe it has some stock, but they may get them through third countries, through smuggling. That is why sanctions pressure on the terrorist state is needed at all levels," the spokesperson for the Air Force said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: