Russia uses newly developed missiles with foreign components – Ukraine's Air Force

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 00:05
Yurii Ihnat. Photo: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have used recently manufactured missiles that contain high-tech foreign components during its recent attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We know that the Russians have few missiles left, although they continue to produce them. The remnants that were found during the previous attacks indicate that these are fresh missiles, they were made in the autumn, and there are winter options for spare parts. The enemy continues to produce them. But the pace of production will not be high, this is a technological weapon, and it is not made quickly."

Details: Asked whether these missiles have Russian or foreign components, Ihnat said: "The marking there is definitely Russian, the paint is Russian, the metal, and everything else is definitely not Russian."

Quote: "A cruise missile is actually an unmanned aircraft that costs millions of dollars. Tens of thousands of parts there are high-tech. Russia certainly cannot make them, that's a fact. Unfortunately, it can get them, I guess. Maybe it has some stock, but they may get them through third countries, through smuggling. That is why sanctions pressure on the terrorist state is needed at all levels," the spokesperson for the Air Force said.

