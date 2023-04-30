Russian forces hit centre of Kupiansk using multiple rocket launcher

Russian troops have attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, causing destruction, as Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders launched a multiple rocket launcher attack on the centre of Kupiansk on 30 April at 06:45.

A private house and garages have been damaged, and fires have occurred. Four cars have been destroyed".

Details: The authorities stated that no casualties have been reported.

The settlements of Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chervona Zoria, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi and other settlements have come under Russian fire over the past 24 hours.

