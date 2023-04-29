Russia's latest missile attack on Ukraine reflects change in approach – UK Intelligence

Russia's latest massive missile attack against Ukraine may indicate a change in Russia's approach to missile attacks compared to last winter.

Source: European Pravda; UK Defence Intelligence review on 29 April

Details: UK Defence Intelligence notes that the attack on 28 April was the first massive strike by the Russian Federation since the beginning of March.

Quote: "The attacks suggest a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes. The wave involved fewer missiles than those over the winter and was unlikely to have been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. There is a realistic possibility that Russia was attempting to intercept Ukrainian reserve units and military supplies recently provided to Ukraine," intelligence analysts note.

They add that Russia is clearly ineffective at identifying targets and is putting potential military gains ahead of possible collateral damage, such as civilian deaths.

Background: Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine on the morning of 28 April, firing 23 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft. Ukrainian Air Defence destroyed 21 missiles, and two missiles hit the city of Uman in Cherkasy Oblast. More than 20 people, including four children, were killed in a section of a residential building destroyed by a missile, and emergency workers are continuing to clear the rubble.

In Dnipro, a woman and a three-year-old child were killed as a result of a Russian attack. One child was injured, and several apartments have been damaged due to the fall of missile debris on a multi-storey residential building in the city of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast.

After the night attack by the Russian Federation, President Volodymyr Zelensky called for strengthening global sanctions against Russia.

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister, called these missile attacks by Russia further proof of the need to arm Ukraine with F-16s.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!