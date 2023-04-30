All Sections
Journalist Volodymyr Mukan killed at war

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 16:20
Journalist Volodymyr Mukan killed at war
VOLODYMYR MUKAN; PHOTO FROM VOLODYMYR MUKAN’S FACEBOOK

Ukrainian journalist and soldier Volodymyr Mukan was killed in action in Bakhmut.

Source: Mukan’s account on Facebook; Educational and Scientific Institute of Philology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv 

Quote: "On 29 April 2023, Volodymyr Mukan, a junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was heroically killed in action in Bakhmut."

Details: The date and time of Volodymyr's funeral will be announced later.

Before the full-scale war, Mukan worked as a journalist and editor at Hazeta po-ukrainsky (Ukrainian Newspaper), Kraina (Country) magazine and Gazeta.ua online portal. For several years, he co-organised the largest retro festival in Ukraine, Old Car Land.

According to the Educational and Scientific Institute of Philology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, he was also a postgraduate student, graduate and employee of the Educational and Scientific Institute of Philology, and the author of the idea of the Philological Calendar. Mukan was also a PR manager and owner of a communications agency. He had two sons.

Helping the family: Privatbank 5457082297083995 (Anna Mukan, wife)

