Zelenskyy and Macron talk again about situation at front and weapons

European PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 16:40

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed him of the situation at the front and discussed defence assistance.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Quote from the Office: "The President of Ukraine informed [the French President – ed.] in detail about the situation at the front and prospects of its development in May-June. The Head of State emphasised the priority needs of the Ukrainian defence forces."

Details: Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Macron for the defence assistance already provided by France, and they agreed on additional solutions that would strengthen Ukraine's potential on the battlefield.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The speed and specificity of our response is very important; it is something that significantly enhances our capabilities. We appreciate France's confirmation of providing our Armed Forces with a powerful armoured package."

More details: Special attention was paid to the preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, which is expected to make strong and concrete decisions on security guarantees for Ukraine and launch the procedure for inviting the country to join NATO.

This is the second telephone conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and France in the last two weeks. On 15 April, they discussed the situation on the frontline and Macron's visit to China.

