Zelenskyy thanks partners: Together we'll be able to prevent Russia from prolonging war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine, together with its partners, will not allow Russia to prolong the war and will restore peace.

Quote: "Remaining as united as possible, maintaining the greatest principled stance to protect our common values and implementing defence agreements as fast as possible, all together in Ukraine, in Europe, in the world, we will be able to prevent Russia from protracting the war and restore a normal, fair peace."

Details: At the end of the week, Zelenskyy thanked France for the arms package for Ukraine, which was confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron in a conversation with Zelenskyy on Sunday.

He also thanked "partners from Denmark for Caesars; from Slovenia for armoured vehicles; from Spain for tanks; from Germany for additional defensive intentions for armoured vehicles and shells, for air defence".

Quote: "I am grateful to America for funding in the amount of US$1.25 billion to support our budget and resilience. I am grateful to the Netherlands for the parliamentary decision to train Ukrainian soldiers on advanced Western systems. I am grateful to Italy for its efforts to rebuild our country as soon as possible. I am grateful to Croatia for its new assistance in the treatment of our defenders after being wounded in combat."

"It is very important that Russia receives ever stronger signals that the world will not forgive any of Russia's acts of terror. And that as many global players as possible are absolutely principled in upholding the sanctions regime against Russia for terror."

