All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief meets NATO's Europe Commander to discuss future scenarios

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 19:27
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief meets NATO's Europe Commander to discuss future scenarios
GENERAL VALERII ZALUZHNYI AND GENERAL CHRISTOPHER CAVOLI. PHOTO FROM ZALUZHNYI'S TELEGRAM

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has held a meeting with General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), to discuss possible battlefield scenarios and what Ukraine needs to undertake further actions.

Source: General Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I held an expanded meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

Advertisement:

We discussed a wide range of issues that are important to us. I spoke in detail about the operational situation along the entire frontline. I described possible scenarios, threats, and prerequisites for our future actions. Our goal is to be prepared to fulfil our goals to the fullest extent possible."

Details: Zaluzhnyi also said that the meeting participants discussed the importance of timely supplies of sufficient ammunition and equipment. The Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief stressed the importance of supplying Ukraine with a wide range of weapons and air defence systems, which will significantly help address some of Ukraine’s pitfalls in countering Russian aggression.

Zaluzhnyi and Cavoli also discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers. They agreed to stay in touch and continue working together to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: