Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief meets NATO's Europe Commander to discuss future scenarios

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has held a meeting with General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), to discuss possible battlefield scenarios and what Ukraine needs to undertake further actions.

Source: General Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I held an expanded meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

We discussed a wide range of issues that are important to us. I spoke in detail about the operational situation along the entire frontline. I described possible scenarios, threats, and prerequisites for our future actions. Our goal is to be prepared to fulfil our goals to the fullest extent possible."

Details: Zaluzhnyi also said that the meeting participants discussed the importance of timely supplies of sufficient ammunition and equipment. The Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief stressed the importance of supplying Ukraine with a wide range of weapons and air defence systems, which will significantly help address some of Ukraine’s pitfalls in countering Russian aggression.

Zaluzhnyi and Cavoli also discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers. They agreed to stay in touch and continue working together to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!