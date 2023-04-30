All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief meets NATO's Europe Commander to discuss future scenarios

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 19:27
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief meets NATO's Europe Commander to discuss future scenarios
GENERAL VALERII ZALUZHNYI AND GENERAL CHRISTOPHER CAVOLI. PHOTO FROM ZALUZHNYI'S TELEGRAM

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has held a meeting with General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), to discuss possible battlefield scenarios and what Ukraine needs to undertake further actions.

Source: General Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I held an expanded meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

We discussed a wide range of issues that are important to us. I spoke in detail about the operational situation along the entire frontline. I described possible scenarios, threats, and prerequisites for our future actions. Our goal is to be prepared to fulfil our goals to the fullest extent possible."

Details: Zaluzhnyi also said that the meeting participants discussed the importance of timely supplies of sufficient ammunition and equipment. The Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief stressed the importance of supplying Ukraine with a wide range of weapons and air defence systems, which will significantly help address some of Ukraine’s pitfalls in countering Russian aggression.

Zaluzhnyi and Cavoli also discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers. They agreed to stay in touch and continue working together to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: