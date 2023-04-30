All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Avdiivka airstrike: civilian likely trapped under rubble

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 23:02
Avdiivka airstrike: civilian likely trapped under rubble
A MULTI-STOREY APARTMENT BLOCK DESTROYED BY RUSSIAN FORCES ON 10 APRIL. PHOTO FROM PAVLO KYRYLENKO'S TELEGRAM

A man may still be trapped under the rubble of a building in Avdiivka that Russian forces attacked at 11:00 on Sunday, 30 April.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Barabash: "A man, born in 1962, is likely trapped under the rubble of a building following this morning’s air-to-surface missile strike on the central district. Municipal workers are clearing away the rubble without deploying appliances."

Advertisement:

Details: Barabash said that Russian forces struck Avdiivka a total of around 20 times over the course of the day.

As of 30 April 2023, only 1,782 civilians remain in Avdiivka, including one child, who has not yet been found.

Previously: Russian troops attacked Avdiivka several times during the morning of Sunday, 30 April. They carried out an airstrike on the city’s central district, causing two multi-storey buildings to "fold in on themselves", as Barabash put it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Avdiivka
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July
Russians make unsuccessful offensive operations on 4 fronts − General Staff
Russians attack Avdiivka with missiles, hitting high-rise building, 2 people injured
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: