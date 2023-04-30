Avdiivka airstrike: civilian likely trapped under rubble

A man may still be trapped under the rubble of a building in Avdiivka that Russian forces attacked at 11:00 on Sunday, 30 April.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Barabash: "A man, born in 1962, is likely trapped under the rubble of a building following this morning’s air-to-surface missile strike on the central district. Municipal workers are clearing away the rubble without deploying appliances."

Details: Barabash said that Russian forces struck Avdiivka a total of around 20 times over the course of the day.

As of 30 April 2023, only 1,782 civilians remain in Avdiivka, including one child, who has not yet been found.

Previously: Russian troops attacked Avdiivka several times during the morning of Sunday, 30 April. They carried out an airstrike on the city’s central district, causing two multi-storey buildings to "fold in on themselves", as Barabash put it.

