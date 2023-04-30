All Sections
"Building's storeys folded": Russians launch airstrike on Avdiivka

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 15:21
Building's storeys folded: Russians launch airstrike on Avdiivka
AVDIIVKA, APRIL 2023, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian troops attacked the old and central parts of Avdiivka several times on the morning of Sunday, 30 April 2023.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, in a comment to the Suspilne news outlet

Details: It is clarified that the occupiers attacked in the morning using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, hit twice with tanks, and then launched an airstrike on the city centre.

Quote from Barabash: "Two multi-storey residential buildings folded.

All three storeys, right down to the foundation.. There is no information about people yet."

More details: According to Avdiivka City Military Administration, as of 30 April, 1,782 people are staying in Avdiivka, including a 12-year-old boy who is being searched for.

Advertisement: