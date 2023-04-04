All Sections
NATO Secretary General assesses situation on battlefield in Bakhmut

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:48
NATO Secretary General assesses situation on battlefield in Bakhmut

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the Russian forces are trying to compensate for the low quality of equipment and command in the battle for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast with quantity.

Source: Stoltenberg, in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, answering the question of how the battle for Bakhmut affects the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian army

Quote from Stoltenberg: "We see low morale, equipment that is often poor, and training that is not very impressive in the ranks of the Russian army. The command does not perform well in many operations. However, at the same time, we see that what Russian troops lack in quality, they are trying to make up for in quantity."

Details: As he states, the Russian command is sending thousands of poorly equipped and trained troops into battle. "However, of course, this causes damage, and they can inflict losses on the Ukrainian side," he stressed.

The NATO Secretary General says that the Russian side is losing far more soldiers than the Ukrainian one because they lack quality command and equipment, but Russia should not be underestimated "because it has demonstrated a willingness to deploy tens of thousands of new troops".

"This is just another argument for me that we should support Ukraine, help Ukraine liberate its land, and repel the Russian invaders," Stoltenberg said.

Background: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that Wagner Group fighters have seized the building of the Bakhmut administration, and Russian forces have made further advances in central Bakhmut.

Advertisement: