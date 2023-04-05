Russia deploys 6 missile carriers to Black Sea

The Russians have increased their Black Sea flotilla to 15 vessels, including 6 missile carriers.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Against the backdrop of active deployment of enemy aircraft in the southeast, the increase of the flotilla in the Black Sea to 15 vessels, including as many as 6 missile carriers, 2 of which are submarines, may indicate an extremely high threat of missile strikes."

Details: Operational Command Pivden has specified that when fully loaded, the total firing capacity of this flotilla is 40 Kalibr cruise missiles.

"And although it is likely that not all missile carriers are fully loaded, citizens should take air-raid warnings seriously and react promptly," Operational Command Pivden emphasised.

