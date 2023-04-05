Russia runs out of strategic stockpile of long-range missiles on transformer booths

Russia used its strategic stockpile of long-range, high-precision missiles to strike Ukraine, but continues to replenish its stockpile.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of Freedom TV channel

Quote: "The enemy does not have enough high-precision long-range missiles. The strategic reserve of long-range and high-precision missiles, such as Kh-101 cruise missiles, Kalibr, as well as ballistic missiles Iskander-M, which the enemy had been using from the very beginning of the war for various purposes, has been [nearly – ed.] used up (not all of it. Because now [journalists] will say that I stated that the missiles are all spent. No.).

The enemy used the largest number of missiles (about 800) specifically for attacks on our infrastructure, the fuel, and the energy sector of Ukraine.

Thus, having some more stock, they will continue to accumulate [missiles – ed.]. But they are difficult to accumulate, they used to accumulate them for years, but this is how they were used ‘for booth transformers’."

Details: According to Ihnat, in this way, the Russians are looking for new methods of striking: in addition to rocket artillery, S-300s [anti-aircraft missiles, which Russians launch along a ballistic trajectory at ground targets in front-line zones – ed.] and aerial bombs are left behind.

