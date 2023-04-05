All Sections
Russians attack Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, killing and injuring people

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 April 2023, 13:21
At least two people were killed and four injured in the Russian attack on the settlement of Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Two people killed, four were injured – these are operational data on the consequences of the shelling of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. The town was shelled at about 11:00, the Russians targeted the residential sector."

Details: Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration noted that, according to preliminary reports, the occupiers were attacking using cluster munitions.

 
PHOTO from  Kyrylenko' telegram

Pyrotechnics neutralise unexploded shells at the scene of the hit.

Kyrylenko also posted a photo from the site of the Russian strikes.

 
PHOTO from  Kyrylenko' telegram

Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP), reported on Telegram that at least one person died and two others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, on the afternoon of 5 April.

The head of the OP also posted a photo of the consequences of the Russian shelling, but this photo shows a house similar to the one that Kyrylenko published when reporting on the shelling of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka.

Advertisement: