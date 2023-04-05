All Sections
Border guards in Bakhmut repel assault of 6 Wagner units and fight for every house

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 April 2023, 17:02
The defence forces of Ukraine, which include the units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, make tremendous efforts to hold back the Russian offensive on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine; video published by the team of the Ukrainian news Telegram-channel DeepStateUA

Details: The border guards reported repelling a massive Russian assault in an industrial zone of the city.

Quote: "The rival concentrated his main efforts on the attempt to breach the defence line in the industrial zone of the city-fortress of Bakhmut. One of the strongholds of the border guards was located there on the line of the main strike of the Russian forces. The fight began in the evening and ended late at night.

In the fiercest moment of the fight, our position was simultaneously attacked by six assault units of the Wagner PMC. The Ukrainian defenders were attacking the occupiers from mortars, large-calibre machine guns and sniper rifles. The Wagner recruits who were busting into trenches in the nearby field were attacked with dozens of hand grenades by our defenders.

Despite the manpower advantage and active use of artillery, the Russian forces were not successful. Fire damage caused the Russians significant losses – they had as many as 29 soldiers killed, and at least 40 were injured."

Details: The video published by the DeepStateUA channel shows that the members of the Luhansk border guard unit in Bakhmut are fighting for every house in it.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, confirmed that the situation in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is the most difficult but the Russians do not control the city. The defence forces of Ukraine are engaging in fierce battles with the occupiers.

