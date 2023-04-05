All Sections
To be held offline: Ukraine's Defence Minister announces 11th Ramstein

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 17:31

The 11th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine will be held at the US airbase Ramstein in Germany.

As reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, told the reporters about it on Wednesday, 5 April.

"It will be the 11th Ramstein [meeting], which will take place at the Ramstein base," said the minister, while talking to journalists at the presentation of the state anti-corruption program for 2023-2025.

He added that the air defence systems remain the main priority for the Ukrainian delegation. Supplying Ukraine with armoured military equipment, projectiles for heavy artillery of 155 mm and means of electronic warfare will also be discussed.

Reznikov did not specify the exact date of the meeting.

Background: The Ramstein format, which united more than 50 countries worldwide, was founded with the aim of collective support for Ukraine in order to satisfy the defence needs of the Ukrainian army in conditions of resisting the full-scale Russian aggression.

The previous, 10th meeting of the contact group was held online. The participants agreed on strengthening the Ukrainian air defence and mechanised troops.

