All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


To be held offline: Ukraine's Defence Minister announces 11th Ramstein

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 17:31

The 11th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine will be held at the US airbase Ramstein in Germany.

As reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, told the reporters about it on Wednesday, 5 April.

"It will be the 11th Ramstein [meeting], which will take place at the Ramstein base," said the minister, while talking to journalists at the presentation of the state anti-corruption program for 2023-2025.

Advertisement:

He added that the air defence systems remain the main priority for the Ukrainian delegation. Supplying Ukraine with armoured military equipment, projectiles for heavy artillery of 155 mm and means of electronic warfare will also be discussed.

Reznikov did not specify the exact date of the meeting.

Background: The Ramstein format, which united more than 50 countries worldwide, was founded with the aim of collective support for Ukraine in order to satisfy the defence needs of the Ukrainian army in conditions of resisting the full-scale Russian aggression.

The previous, 10th meeting of the contact group was held online. The participants agreed on strengthening the Ukrainian air defence and mechanised troops.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: