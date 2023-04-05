All Sections
Russia strikes central Beryslav and public utility facilities in Kherson

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 18:20
On 5 April, Russian forces deployed artillery to shell central Beryslav, injuring one civilian and striking public utility facilities in the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Volodymyr Litvinov, Head of Beryslav District State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian occupation forces shelled the central district of the city of Beryslav, damaging the premises of a shop. One civilian was injured and has been taken to the hospital.

Russian forces also struck two public utility facilities in Kherson. There were no casualties. A wall in one of the facilities that were attacked, as well as the tarmac around it, have been damaged, and several windows have been shattered. Administrative premises at the other facility have also been damaged.

