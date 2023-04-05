American air defence in service in Ukraine: it downs drones, missiles and aircrafts

Lieutenant-General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces, demonstrated how an anti-aircraft air defence system Avenger works. Ukraine was recently supplied with this air defence system by the US.

Source: Naiev on Facebook

Quote: "The Avenger anti-aircraft systems are already on combat duty in the northern operational zone. They are able to facilitate the short-range air defence for civilian infrastructure facilities, the defence sector units and are effective against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft and helicopters at low altitudes."

Details: Naiev added that the air defence can quickly detect and destroy Iran-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

He also reported that the operators of these systems had undergone special training in Germany.

One of the operators revealed that Avenger is equipped with the Stinger missiles and the Browning large-calibre machine gun.

Previously: In January, the US Department of Defence announced that it would provide Ukraine with another USD2.5 billion in military aid. The package includes, among other things, eight Avenger air defence systems.

