Putin gathered collaborators and demanded they "fight neo-nazism" in occupation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gathered the leaders of the annexed regions of Ukraine and told them that it is necessary to fight "neo-Nazi propaganda" and crime on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The enemy uses its unfinished underground to intimidate people, including various kinds of neo-Nazis and other radical groups. Here we must act harshly and effectively. There must be control over the situation."

Details: According to the dictator, crime reigns in the occupation, and he is worried that ammunition from the contact line will be exported to the territory of Russia.

Putin also wants to integrate the occupied areas into Russia's legal space. He said involving the local population in this process (law enforcement in the occupation) is necessary, but they should be "proven professionals".

He ordered the creation of Russian secret services in the occupied territories by 1 June.

The dictator believes that "the potential of third countries" is involved in the preparation of "terrorist attacks" (probably as Putin calls the killing of collaborators - ed.).

The Russian president told the main collaborators that it is necessary to "strictly stop the propaganda of neo-Nazis and their patrons, to expose lies and falsification of facts".



