All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IOC tries to "bribe" Ukrainian athletes who will not support boycott of Russians at competitions

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 19:56
IOC tries to bribe Ukrainian athletes who will not support boycott of Russians at competitions

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reacted to the decision by the Ukrainian government to deprive federations of their "national" status if Ukrainian athletes do not boycott competitions where there are Russians and Belarusians. The IOC has decided to offer assistance from the IOC fund to Ukrainian athletes who refuse to boycott the events.

Source: IOC

Quote: "This raises serious questions about the autonomy of Ukrainian sport.

If this was implemented, the athletes who want to compete and would lose the support of their National Sports Federation and their National Olympic Committee because of government interference, could count on the direct support of the Olympic Movement’s Solidarity Fund for the Olympic community of Ukraine and the athletes’ support programmes of the IOC."

Details: The IOC claimed that the implementation of the decision of the Ukrainian Government "would hurt only Ukrainian athletes" and will not affect the war in any way.

They also stated that this decision would also go against the position of a number of Ukrainian athletes and other members of the Ukrainian Olympic community.

They note that several Ukrainian sportsmen have stated that they oppose any boycotts.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The recommendations of the IOC stated that Russians and Belarusians can participate in competitions with neutral status and if they do not have a contract with the army. Nor can they "actively support the war".

No Russian and Belarusian government or state official can be invited to or accredited for any international sports event or meeting.

Background:

  • Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said that he wants to "explore the possibility" of allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports, even though this could lead to a boycott of the competition by Ukraine.
  • Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), reacted quite harshly to Ukraine's intentions to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in France. He even hinted at possible punishment for Ukrainian athletes.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written to the presidents of the world's leading sports federations, urging them to make up their minds about the International Olympic Committee's decision to reinstate Russian athletes in international competitions. 
  • Governments of almost 30 countries, including France which is the host country of 2024 Summer Olympics, have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the Olympics because of issues with the clarity of their "neutrality".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: