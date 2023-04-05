IOC tries to "bribe" Ukrainian athletes who will not support boycott of Russians at competitions

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reacted to the decision by the Ukrainian government to deprive federations of their "national" status if Ukrainian athletes do not boycott competitions where there are Russians and Belarusians. The IOC has decided to offer assistance from the IOC fund to Ukrainian athletes who refuse to boycott the events.

Source: IOC

Quote: "This raises serious questions about the autonomy of Ukrainian sport.

Advertisement:

If this was implemented, the athletes who want to compete and would lose the support of their National Sports Federation and their National Olympic Committee because of government interference, could count on the direct support of the Olympic Movement’s Solidarity Fund for the Olympic community of Ukraine and the athletes’ support programmes of the IOC."

Details: The IOC claimed that the implementation of the decision of the Ukrainian Government "would hurt only Ukrainian athletes" and will not affect the war in any way.

They also stated that this decision would also go against the position of a number of Ukrainian athletes and other members of the Ukrainian Olympic community.

They note that several Ukrainian sportsmen have stated that they oppose any boycotts.

The recommendations of the IOC stated that Russians and Belarusians can participate in competitions with neutral status and if they do not have a contract with the army. Nor can they "actively support the war".

No Russian and Belarusian government or state official can be invited to or accredited for any international sports event or meeting.

Background:

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said that he wants to "explore the possibility" of allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports, even though this could lead to a boycott of the competition by Ukraine.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), reacted quite harshly to Ukraine's intentions to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in France. He even hinted at possible punishment for Ukrainian athletes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written to the presidents of the world's leading sports federations, urging them to make up their minds about the International Olympic Committee's decision to reinstate Russian athletes in international competitions.

Governments of almost 30 countries, including France which is the host country of 2024 Summer Olympics, have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the Olympics because of issues with the clarity of their "neutrality".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!