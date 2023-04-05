Russian Foreign Ministry claims Ukraine is "trying to affect" Russian satellites
The Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed that Ukraine, with the help of foreign experts, is allegedly attempting to "affect" Russian communications satellites.
Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement
Quote from Russian Foreign Ministry: "The Kyiv regime, with the participation of experts from a number of foreign countries, is attempting to affect Russian civilian communications satellites. This is a flagrant violation of international law. The Russian side has the right to respond appropriately. It has all the necessary capabilities to do so."
Details: No other explanation or details were provided by the diplomatic office.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!