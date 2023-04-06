Russia keeps 4 ships armed with 24 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

Russia has left four missile carriers out of six available on combat duty in the Black Sea.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook



Quote: "The enemy continues manoeuvres in the Black Sea".



Details: The Command notes that the ship grouping has now been reduced to 14 units. Out of the six, four missile carriers, two surface and two submarines, remain on combat duty.

The total firing capacity of the deployed ships is 24 Kalibrs.

"Not all of them are fully equipped, but we assess the level of even such a threat as very high," the military added in a statement.

