Ukraine brings back another child deported to Russia

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has said that Ukraine managed to bring back another child deported to Russia.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram



Details: The Ombudsman clarified that the child was deported to Russia from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "At the beginning of the year, a grandmother asked me to help her grandson Artem, who, along with other children from the Oleshky orphanage in Kherson Oblast, had been deported to Russia.

The applicant said that as soon as she found out that the children from the orphanage were being taken to the Russian Federation, she personally went to the institution to pick up her grandson.

However, Artem, along with other residents, had already been transferred to the territory of the Russian Federation, from there to the temporarily occupied Crimea, and later to the city of Skadovsk.

However, the administration of the institution where Artem was staying refused to return the child."

Details: Lubinets said that following his appeal in February, his grandmother was appointed guardian of his grandson. According to him, "other measures were taken to bring back the child to the territory controlled by Ukraine."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!