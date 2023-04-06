Ukraine not going to bargain with Russia over Crimea – Advisor to Head of President's Office

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine will not make any territorial concessions to Russia, including no negotiations with Russia on the fate of occupied Crimea.

Quote from Podoliak: "About basics. The basis for real negotiations with Russia is the complete withdrawal of Russian armed groups beyond the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine in 1991. Including Crimea."

Details: He believes that "there is no question of any territorial concessions or bargaining of our sovereign rights".

Previously: Andrii Sybiha, one of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisors, has said in an interview with the Financial Times that Ukraine will be ready to discuss the future of Crimea with Russia when the Armed Forces reach the border of the Russian-occupied peninsula.

"If we succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue…It doesn't mean that we rule out the way of liberation [of Crimea] by our army."

