President's Office not ruling out negotiations on Crimea with Russia when Armed Forces of Ukraine reach its borders

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 00:05
Andrii Sybiha, one of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisors, has said that Ukraine is ready to discuss the future of Crimea with Russia when the Armed Forces reach the border of the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with the Financial Times

Quote: "If we will succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue…"

Details: It is noted that his words were "the clearest statement of interest in negotiations with Russia" since April 2022.

In addition, Sybiha's words may reassure Western officials who are "sceptical about Ukraine's ability to bring back control over the peninsula and fear that any attempt to do so militarily could push Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war, possibly with the use of nuclear weapons."

For now, President Zelenskyy has ruled out peace talks with Russia until Russian troops leave the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

"It doesn't mean that we rule out the way of liberation [of Crimea] by our army."

Sybiha deals with foreign policy issues at the Office of the President.

He said that the president and his aides are now talking about Crimea, as the Ukrainian army is approaching the start of a counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy's press secretary did not respond to the FT's requests for comment.

Background: 

