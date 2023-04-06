All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office not ruling out negotiations on Crimea with Russia when Armed Forces of Ukraine reach its borders

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 00:05
President's Office not ruling out negotiations on Crimea with Russia when Armed Forces of Ukraine reach its borders

Andrii Sybiha, one of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisors, has said that Ukraine is ready to discuss the future of Crimea with Russia when the Armed Forces reach the border of the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with the Financial Times

Quote: "If we will succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue…"

Details: It is noted that his words were "the clearest statement of interest in negotiations with Russia" since April 2022.

In addition, Sybiha's words may reassure Western officials who are "sceptical about Ukraine's ability to bring back control over the peninsula and fear that any attempt to do so militarily could push Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war, possibly with the use of nuclear weapons."

For now, President Zelenskyy has ruled out peace talks with Russia until Russian troops leave the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

"It doesn't mean that we rule out the way of liberation [of Crimea] by our army."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Sybiha deals with foreign policy issues at the Office of the President.

He said that the president and his aides are now talking about Crimea, as the Ukrainian army is approaching the start of a counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy's press secretary did not respond to the FT's requests for comment.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: