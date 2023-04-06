All Sections
Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 6 April 2023, 14:20
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, met with his subordinates in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 6 April in Moscow and claimed that the Ukrainian forces must be "pushed back" so far that they are not able to launch attacks on the Russians.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agencies TASS, RIA Novosti and others

Details: Putin met with Denis Pushilin, Head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, and Leonid Pasichnik, Head of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic.

Talking to Pushilin, Putin claimed that the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched 300 projectiles "on a single place" on 5 April, allegedly not only injuring the Russian troops but also killing 14 captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Quote: "Our task is to push them as far as needed so that they are not able to cause us harm."

Details: Putin also talked about the plans to build new areas of railway in the occupied territories of Ukraine that he calls "new regions of Russia".

Putin promised Balytsky to build "much better" hospitals on occupied territories of Ukraine than the already existing ones in administrative centres of those regions that Russia could not capture.

Putin discussed gas supplies to Kherson Oblast with Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed "head" of Kherson Oblast.

Pasichnik, Head of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, complained about the snow in Luhansk Oblast and the damage to the power lines it has done. He claimed that there was up to 1-1.5 metres of snow in some parts of the oblast.

