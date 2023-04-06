All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 6 April 2023, 14:20
Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, met with his subordinates in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 6 April in Moscow and claimed that the Ukrainian forces must be "pushed back" so far that they are not able to launch attacks on the Russians.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agencies TASS, RIA Novosti and others

Details: Putin met with Denis Pushilin, Head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, and Leonid Pasichnik, Head of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic.

Advertisement:

Talking to Pushilin, Putin claimed that the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched 300 projectiles "on a single place" on 5 April, allegedly not only injuring the Russian troops but also killing 14 captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Quote: "Our task is to push them as far as needed so that they are not able to cause us harm."

Details: Putin also talked about the plans to build new areas of railway in the occupied territories of Ukraine that he calls "new regions of Russia".

Putin promised Balytsky to build "much better" hospitals on occupied territories of Ukraine than the already existing ones in administrative centres of those regions that Russia could not capture.

Putin discussed gas supplies to Kherson Oblast with Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed "head" of Kherson Oblast.

Pasichnik, Head of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, complained about the snow in Luhansk Oblast and the damage to the power lines it has done. He claimed that there was up to 1-1.5 metres of snow in some parts of the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:12
Explosions rock Russian-occupied Melitopol
12:07
UK intelligence says Ukrainian forces likely to partially drive Russian troops out of Stepove near Avdiivka − map
12:07
Russians bring anti-tank structures to Donetsk Oblast's north – photo
11:52
Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action
11:31
Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv
11:24
Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart
10:46
EU's foreign ministers to discuss increasing support and security guarantees for Ukraine
10:35
"Russia carefully plans ballistic missile launches": Air Force explains delayed warning in Kyiv
10:20
Romania will help Ukraine to increase grain exports through Black Sea
All News
Advertisement: