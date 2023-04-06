All Sections
Russians plan to create neural network based on dead right-wing politician after ChatGPT's success

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 6 April 2023, 16:03
Russians plan to create neural network based on dead right-wing politician after ChatGPT's success

Russia plans to create a "political algorithm" called Zhirinovsky, which will be able to generate answers to various questions based on the speeches of the deceased politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Source: Leonid Slutsky, Leader of the right-wing populist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) faction, Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti and Lenta.ru

Details: On the anniversary of the death of its former leader, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia announced its intention to create a "political algorithm" AI called Zhirinovsky.

 Leonid Slutsky, party leader and member of the State Duma, wrote that Zhirinovsky was a "patriot, prophet, teacher" who "was a tribune from God."

The LDPR decided to create a research institute at the University of World Civilizations to study the legacy of Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Quote from Slutsky: "All his scientific works, speeches, letters, and comments will be digitised. Thanks to artificial intelligence, we are creating the world's first political algorithm, Zhirinovsky. Leading domestic specialists will be involved in the development.

The artificial neural network will gain access to information about what is happening in the world, and what Vladimir Volfovich has predicted. We are convinced that the estimates and forecasts formulated by the Zhirinovsky algorithm will serve the successful development of the future of Russia. And the whole world."

Details: Aleksandr Dupin, press secretary of the LDPR, clarified that the Zhirinovsky artificial neural network will be created based on more than 18,000 hours of interviews and speeches of the politician over more than 30 years. In his opinion, this database is enough to generate an answer to possible new questions.

The party stated that the task of the artificial neural network is exclusively educational – to acquaint people with the "legacy of Zhirinovsky" in a modern and attractive form for young people.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky died on 6 April 2022 at the age of 76 due to an illness.

On 6 April 2023, a monument in honour of Zhirinovsky was installed at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow. On the pedestal are gold-engraved inscriptions from the politician's credo.

 
Monument on the grave of Vladimir Zhirinovsky
Photo: Leonid Slutsky on Telegram 

Vladimir Zhirinovsky was notorious for his loud and scandalous statements.

Background: In autumn 2022, the American technological company OpenAI presented the ChatGPT chatbot based on the linguistic model of artificial intelligence (AI) GPT3.5 that can allegedly complete any task.

In January, ChatGPT had 100 million active users. In February, the ChatGPT fever took over Ukraine.

In March, Ilon Musk together with a group of AI experts and top leadership of this sector called for a six-month pause in developing systems that are more powerful than GPT-4 by OpenAI, referring to potential risks for society and humanity.

