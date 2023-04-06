All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia hit residential building in centre of Orikhiv and attacked Huliaipole with missiles

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 18:16
Russia hit residential building in centre of Orikhiv and attacked Huliaipole with missiles

On 6 April, Russian forces attacked a multi-storey residential building in the centre of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and launched an airstrike on the residential sector of the city. At the same time, the occupiers attacked Huliaipole with two missiles.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians hit a five-storey building in the heart of the invincible city of Orikhiv. It is preliminarily known that the strike was carried out with MLRS. In addition, an airstrike was launched on the city, and it damaged the residential sector."

Details: In addition, the invaders fired two missiles at a civilian infrastructure facility in Huliaipole. The blast wave damaged nearby multi-storey buildings.

Information about the casualties is being clarified. Emergency workers are working at the scene.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has once again called on local residents to evacuate.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: