Russia hit residential building in centre of Orikhiv and attacked Huliaipole with missiles

On 6 April, Russian forces attacked a multi-storey residential building in the centre of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and launched an airstrike on the residential sector of the city. At the same time, the occupiers attacked Huliaipole with two missiles.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians hit a five-storey building in the heart of the invincible city of Orikhiv. It is preliminarily known that the strike was carried out with MLRS. In addition, an airstrike was launched on the city, and it damaged the residential sector."

Details: In addition, the invaders fired two missiles at a civilian infrastructure facility in Huliaipole. The blast wave damaged nearby multi-storey buildings.

Information about the casualties is being clarified. Emergency workers are working at the scene.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has once again called on local residents to evacuate.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!