Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April

The visit of Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to China will last from 13 to 15 April.

Source: Peter Stano, spokesperson for the European Commission, as European Pravda reports, citing Reuters

Details: Borrell's visit to China will be the latest in a series of trips by European politicians and officials to a country they believe could influence Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Beijing and called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use his influence on Moscow to help end the war in Ukraine.

Moreover, Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, visited China last week.

Borrell previously said that Beijing's partnership with Moscow has limits, despite official rhetoric to the contrary.

He emphasised that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is expected to act to protect the rules-based international order. He added that China has moral obligations and cannot stand on the side of the aggressor.

Quote: "We were clear with China: its position on atrocities and war crimes will determine the quality of our relations with Beijing," the head of European diplomacy noted.

