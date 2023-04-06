Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians

Russian forces attacked Zmiivka in the Beryslav hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, a town of Beryslav and its adjacent territories -ed.]. Occupiers targeted civilians again.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to operational reports, an explosive was dropped off a drone. Four residents have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the attack.

People were taken to the closest hospital. After emergency treatment, the victims will be sent to a hospital in Kherson.

Previously: A resident of the town of Beryslav, who was wounded during shelling by the Russian army on 5 April, died in hospital.

