All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another top-level Russian manager dies under mysterious conditions

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 05:36
Another top-level Russian manager dies under mysterious conditions

Igor Shkurko, deputy general director and chief engineer of Yakutskenergo [Russian energy company – ed.], has been found dead in Yakutsk’s pre-trial detention centre in Russia.

Source: The Moscow Times (TMT)

Details: The Moscow Times has reported that Shkurko had been sent to a pretrial detention centre on 31 March after being detained for bribery.

Advertisement:

The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service claimed that the top-level manager committed suicide on 4 April. "The accused was found without signs of life in the pre-trial detention centre’s cell. Doctors pronounced him dead. An investigative team was called to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that no signs of violent death were found," it said.

However, TMT noted that Shkurko had disagreed with the arrest and appealed against it on the eve of his death, on 3 April. The Investigative Committee refused to comment on this information. Yakutskenergo also ignored requests from the media.

In general, according to TMT's estimates, about 40 Russian top-level managers, businessmen and managers have died under unexplained conditions in 15 months.

For reference: Ihor Shkurko, 49, was responsible for the technical management of PJSC Yakutskenergo, which belongs to RusHydro [a Russian hydroelectricity company – ed.]. The deceased senior manager is survived by his wife and two sons. Prior to his appointment at Yakutskenergo, Shkurko worked as the general director of OJSC South Yakutia Electric Networks. He was a member of the Aldansk District Council from the United Russia political party. The party suspended his membership after his arrest.

Background:

  • The body of Alexander Tyulyakov, a 61-year-old senior manager at Gazprom, was found on the morning of 25 February 2022, in Leningrad Oblast.
  • In April 2022, Sergei Protosenya, a former senior manager at Novatek, a Russian gas company, his wife and daughter were found dead in Spain.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: