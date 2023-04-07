Another soldier from Georgia killed in Ukraine: number of fallen Georgians exceeds 40

Arsen Ketsbaya, a native of Georgian city of Zugdidi, has been killed in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Ketsbaya's colleagues, writes European Pravda with reference to News-Georgia

In recent years, Ketsbaya lived in Ukraine and served in its Armed Forces, the publication details. The circumstances of his death are not reported.

This is the fourth report since the beginning of April about the death of a Georgian fighter in Ukraine.

On 1 April, it became known about the death of 29-year-old Mikhail Mazanashvili, originally from the Gori Municipality. Two days later, Vakhtang Barabadze and David Kuchukyan were reported to be killed near Bakhmut.

Kuchukyan was a 32-year-old native of the village of Kyzyl-Kilisa in the Kvemo Kartli region. 44-year-old Barabadze was one of 24 Georgian volunteers included in last year's April list of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Thus, since 24 February 2022, more than 40 Georgians soldiers, i.e. Georgian citizens and natives of Georgia who have had Ukrainian citizenship have been killed in the war while fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

