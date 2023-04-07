"Political scientist" of Putin's associate accused of treason

Oleksandr Lazariev, pro-Kremlin political scientist, who helps Russia in the war against Ukraine, has been served with a notice of suspicion of treason and humiliating the national honour and dignity in absentia.

Source: the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The accused was one of the public pseudo-experts, who worked for Medvedchuk (Viktor Medvedchuk – Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather – ed.), Muraiev (Yevhenii Muraiev, Ukrainian pro-Russia politician) and Sharii (Anatolii Sharii – pro-Russian propagandist of Ukrainian origin), even before the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Lazariev was directly responsible for "promoting" the media images of the Kremlin associates and helped them promote Russian narratives in the informational space.

With this goal, he frequently appeared as guest on the sanctioned TV channels Nash, Zik, NewsOne, 112 and russia today.

In his commentaries, he repeatedly justified the aggressive policy of Moscow, calling the combat action in Ukraine's east "civil war."

Details: According to the reports of the SSU, after 24 February 2022, Lazariev covertly fled the country.

Then, he arrived in the occupied peninsula of Crimea and joined the closest circle of Sergey Aksenov, collaborationist and so-called Prime Minister of Crimea. He now helps him to conduct pro-Kremlin information campaigns.

With his actions, Lazariev, a Ukrainian born in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, caused damage to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability and informational security of Ukraine by helping the Russian representatives to conduct sabotage activity against Ukraine in the information sector.

He was served with a notice of suspicion of treason and humiliation of Ukraine's national honour and dignity.

