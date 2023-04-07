All Sections
Two Lithuanian volunteers receive injuries near Bakhmut

European PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 18:50

Two citizens of Lithuania, serving in the International Defence Legion of Ukraine, were injured during hostilities.

Source: Lithuanian media LRT citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Quote: "According to the information available to the [Lithuanian] ambassador to Ukraine, Valdemar Sarapin, two injured Lithuanians are being treated in a hospital in the city of Dnipro," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania notes that the ministry and the embassy are ready to provide all the necessary assistance, for example, regarding the relocation of wounded Lithuanians, and diplomats are clarifying their condition.

Later, the agency clarified that one Lithuanian received minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital and returned to his unit. The other underwent surgery and is still in hospital in moderate condition. According to the latest information, he will be transferred to Kyiv.

"The ambassador is in touch and will provide all the necessary assistance to the military," the spokesperson of the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said.

According to LRT, both Lithuanian volunteers were fighting as part of the International Defence Legion of Ukraine and were wounded near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

As the media notes, the exact number of Lithuanians fighting in Ukraine is unknown, but it is believed that there may be several dozen of them.

Recently, it became known that at least one citizen of Lithuania was injured during the hostilities in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, a medic who received severe shrapnel wounds in Donbas in March was transported to the Czech Republic for treatment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: military volunteers
