Attacks on Sumy Oblast: 125 strikes per day reported

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 01:25
The Russians fired 12 times at the border hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] of Sumy Oblast on 7 April; 125 strikes were recorded on that day.

Source: the Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: In Seredyna-Buda hromada, an airstrike was carried out on the outskirts of the town of Seredyna-Buda, damaging a household.

14 mortar strikes were recorded at Bilopillia hromada; AGS (50 strikes) and LPG (6 strikes) grenade launchers were used to fire on that area, too.

Nova Sloboda hromada was hit by 10 strikes from an AGS and 8 strikes from mortars from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russians fired at Esman hromada from artillery, with 12 strikes recorded there.

The Russians fired 8 mortar bombs on the territory of Krasnopillia hromada.

Advertisement: