Russian government officials banned from travelling abroad freely

Russian government officials have been banned from travelling freely outside the country, meaning that now they must obtain special permission from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for that purpose.

Source: The Bell, citing two sources



Details: Mishustin has effectively closed the borders to his subordinates, the outlet reports.

High-ranking members of the Russian government – ministers, chiefs of staff, their deputies and heads of departments – can now travel abroad only on official business and with the permission of the prime minister, informed sources told The Bell.

At the same time, the sources said, there are no such strict restrictions for employees of the Russian Presidential Administration. One of them explained the difference in restrictions for Kremlin and government employees as being due to Mishustin's "special zeal."

Background: Earlier, The Financial Times reported that Russian security services were confiscating the passports of senior officials and state company executives to prevent them from travelling overseas.

