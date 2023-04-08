Russian Defence Ministry announces preparation of chemical attack

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the trial of a chemical attack, planning to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of this attack.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian authority writes that Ukraine allegedly plans to deliver "the bodies and remains of dead servicemen equipped with "toxic substances" to Sumy Oblast.

Then, allegedly, Ukraine will invite experts from Western countries and post intercepted phone calls with Russians talking about a chemical attack.

Why this is important: Russia has repeatedly used this tactic: it "foresaw" terrorist attacks or attacks and then carried them out by itself.

Last year, the UK feared that the Russian Federation might fabricate a pretext for using chemical weapons in the war with Ukraine, as the plan to occupy the country and capture Kyiv in a few days ultimately failed.

Note: Russian occupiers used against the Armed Forces banned chemical weapons, namely the K-51 aerosol grenades.

