Russian Defence Ministry announces preparation of chemical attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 April 2023, 12:28
Russian Defence Ministry announces preparation of chemical attack

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the trial of a chemical attack, planning to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of this attack.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian authority writes that Ukraine allegedly plans to deliver "the bodies and remains of dead servicemen equipped with "toxic substances" to Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement:

Then, allegedly, Ukraine will invite experts from Western countries and post intercepted phone calls with Russians talking about a chemical attack.

Why this is important: Russia has repeatedly used this tactic: it "foresaw" terrorist attacks or attacks and then carried them out by itself.

Last year, the UK feared that the Russian Federation might fabricate a pretext for using chemical weapons in the war with Ukraine, as the plan to occupy the country and capture Kyiv in a few days ultimately failed.

Note: Russian occupiers used against the Armed Forces banned chemical weapons, namely the K-51 aerosol grenades.

Advertisement: