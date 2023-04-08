All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry announces preparation of chemical attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 April 2023, 12:28
Russian Defence Ministry announces preparation of chemical attack

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the trial of a chemical attack, planning to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of this attack.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian authority writes that Ukraine allegedly plans to deliver "the bodies and remains of dead servicemen equipped with "toxic substances" to Sumy Oblast.

Then, allegedly, Ukraine will invite experts from Western countries and post intercepted phone calls with Russians talking about a chemical attack.

Why this is important: Russia has repeatedly used this tactic: it "foresaw" terrorist attacks or attacks and then carried them out by itself.

Last year, the UK feared that the Russian Federation might fabricate a pretext for using chemical weapons in the war with Ukraine, as the plan to occupy the country and capture Kyiv in a few days ultimately failed.

Note: Russian occupiers used against the Armed Forces banned chemical weapons, namely the K-51 aerosol grenades.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: